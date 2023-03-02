A Detroit family lost everything in a house fire. Then, donors stepped up

In 10 days, Janet Kelly’s fortune reversed more than she could ever imagine.

The home of the mother of four in east Detroit was destroyed in a fire on Feb. 21, leaving the family with little more than their minivan.

As they faced a struggle to find permanent housing, generous donors stepped up.

An animal rescue group helped pay for a hotel. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $94,000.

When plans are finalized, Kelly will relocate immediately.

“I’m still in disbelief,” she said Wednesday night. “I was not expecting this.”

The shock was overwhelming last month when Kelly learned about the fire through a phone call as she and fiancé Daquan Davis were returning from a Roseville Walmart to pick up her two older daughters, Zoey, 9, and Chloe, 7.

Davis’ brother, Demetrius, had stayed at their home on Beniteau in Detroit to watch the two younger children, Isabella, 4, and 1-year-old Shantel. Also on the upper level of the two-family flat were two pets: Smokey, a year-old cat, and Blue, a 3-year-old Labrador pit-bull mix.

Sometime before 4 p.m., Demetrius Davis “heard loud banging on the doors,” Kelly said. “He ran to the back door. When he opened, it was just black smoke.”

Her fiance’s brother had started rushing out with Isabella but Blue alerted him that Shantel was trapped, Kelly said. “The dog ran back up in the house, led him to where the playpen was wedged in.”

Blue kept circling until he knew the coast was clear, which didn’t surprise Kelly. The dog will hardly let strangers approach her children, she said. “He won’t let harm come their way. He’s been protective since Day 1.”

Everyone escaped the fire, but the house was a loss, Kelly said.

That included equipment the family had stored for the yard maintenance business Kelly and her fiancé launched.

“It wasn’t just our home that was destroyed but our employment,” she said.

The tenants in the lower level told Kelly’s family the blaze appeared to have started after “someone had gotten a hold of matches and a lighter and set bedding on fire,” she said.

Detroit Fire Department officials did not immediately provide details on the investigation of the cause.

Kelly and her family had rented the home for about five years. She had paid the rent, just days before the blaze.

The landlord did not arrange for other housing, Kelly said. The American Red Cross provided free housing for two nights. Some of the other nights were in the family’s Dodge van, Kelly said. “I still have a headache from the day of the fire that never went away just because of the stress.”

An animal rescue group that led her to Blue paid for a hotel, helped provide goods for the children and also arranged to take in Smokey until he can be reunited with the family in a larger space, Kelly said.

After Kelly sought help through a Facebook group, a friend also brought gifts and alerted the media about the family’s plight.

Another friend also helped launch the GoFundMe, which quickly took off.

Through Thursday, more than 1,800 donations had been recorded toward a $100,000 goal.

“I hope your family gets back on its feet soon!” one donor wrote. “We're rooting for you!”

Another contributor posted: "I am so sorry this happened to your family. Material possessions can be replaced, though, and I hope this Go Fund Me page gives you the support you need. Prayers for you and the children as you recover from the trauma you endured. Hugs to each of you from a grandmother."

Donations are also accepted separately through CashApp at $janetkelly48219 and Venmo: @Janet-Kelly-96.

The generosity heartens Kelly, who plans to find a new home in Detroit.

“We’re going to rebuild everything that we lost,” she said. “It is amazing. This has shown me that I have to pay it forward. … If anyone falls on hard times, I hope I’m able to help them like I’ve been helped.”