Metro Detroit transit systems are suffering from driver shortages. Is raising wages the answer?

Detroit — Detroit's chief financial officer says bus drivers' wages must increase to remain competitive during a continuing shortage that's led to reduced bus routes and high turnover. Meanwhile, ridership is half of what it was pre-pandemic and unions are at the negotiating table with SMART for better working conditions.

Detroit's CFO Jay Rising said this year's $2.4 billion budget, $1.2 billion of which is the general fund, is tighter than last year's because there are fewer cushions and more one-time revenue spends, he said.

"That contract will be open this year and it makes financial sense to do it because overtime costs are more than it costs to hire new drivers at a higher wage," Rising told The Detroit News.

"I look at this between a balance of what my resources are versus what the market requires and within my resources, I'm paying overtime already. I'd rather have the drivers than pay the overtime," Rising said.

Starting DDOT drivers make around $16 an hour, which increases to $17.66 during the winter. The average DDOT driver pay is $20.79 per hour. Those with the most experience max out at $23 an hour.

The department currently has 404 drivers including 21 new trainees starting this week. It's 100 fewer than what the department is budgeted for.

"Currently, our biggest need is having drivers; we are budgeted to have 510 drivers," said DDOT Director Mikel Oglesby.

However, ridership overall has decreased by 57%. In January 2020, DDOT had 1.86 million monthly riders. This January, DDOT carried 795,827 riders. Its on-time performance has varied slightly, dropping from 75% on time in January 2020 to 65% on time this year.

Rising didn't specify if a particular increase is afoot but said it's difficult for the city to remain competitive with private transit companies that offer wages far beyond what any governmental agency can afford.

When asked whether the lack of bus drivers was a budget or operational issue, Rising said, "It's a labor shortage issue."

"I find folks in a very competitive market with private companies willing to pay much higher wages than government drivers can receive. That's for any government, Oakland County or SMART.," Rising said. "We have increased it but we probably need to increase it more to compete in this marketplace. We have to revisit this issue."

That issue is a cap on how much overtime can be paid, Rising said, which leads to a reduction in service.

However, SMART is paying slightly more. As of a year ago, it increased driver starting pay to 16.50. After eight weeks of training, drivers can expect $19.11 per hour. ATU operators are maxed out at $23.88.

SMART's ridership also reduced by more than half (53.7%). In January 2020, its monthly ridership was 753,000 riders compared to 345,500 this January.

"With many companies adopting work-from-home or work-in-place policies, travel patterns have shifted," said Bernard Parker III, vice president of external affairs for SMART.

SMART continues to be impacted by post-COVID issues, he explained.

"Service levels remain at 70% since October 2020 primarily due to many employees across the counties are working from home, coupled with the employee shortages cause less demand," Parker said.

A coalition of organizations have been rallying over recent months calling on transit agencies and elected officials to address a severe shortage of bus drivers at the region's two major transit agencies, DDOT and SMART. The shortage has led them to significantly reduce bus service for thousands of people who rely on it daily.

The coalition, which includes Transportation Riders United, Detroit People’s Platform, Detroit Disability Power, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26 (DDOT operators) and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1564 (SMART operators), is also calling for improving working conditions for operators.

"With both DDOT and SMART so understaffed things are about as bad as they've been in 10 years if not more," said Joel Batterman, TRU community engagement manager.

DDOT is the largest public transit provider in Michigan that serves the city of Detroit, its surrounding suburbs, Highland Park and Hamtramck. DDOT, started in 1922, averages about 85,000 riders daily.

"For DDOT, there wasn't exactly a lot of bus service before the pandemic and right now, DDOT's official schedule is two-thirds what it was in January 2020. A third of the service has been cut. There used to be multiple routes that ran every 15 minutes and now there's at best, just one, Woodward Avenue."

While multiple routes are running, the lack of drivers has reduced their frequency to arrive hourly and some scheduled buses are just not showing up. It's not just a DDOT issue, Batterman said.

"SMART has also cut scheduled service. Even the fast routes, some of which are only scheduled every half hour. A lot of scheduled runs aren't showing up and many people wait two hours when their bus doesn't show up," he said.

"It's really a crisis. The agencies are acknowledging there's a problem and DDOT has had a robust effort to recruit but at the end of the day, they won't be able to retain people unless they increase the pay. $16 is one of the lowest wages for transit drivers in the country and that includes cities that have a lower cost of living than Metro Detroit."

Last summer, Duggan announced an incentive for DDOT drivers to earn up to $4,000 per year in bonuses if they meet minimum attendance requirements of 480 hours per quarter. This incentive aimed to address DDOT's struggling worker attendance issues and retain front-line employees and was anticipated to cost the city $2 million.

Unions are in contract negotiations with SMART and are holding out hopes for higher wages, but if SMART does increase wages, the strain on DDOT could increase.

"Proportionally, SMART has an even bigger shortage than DDOT and if they raise their wages, it will make it tougher for DDOT if they don't," Batterman said. "We'll see what's in the mayor's budget Friday."

Parker said everything with SMART leadership is "on the table with respect to wages, work rules, and the belief after COVID, we are all evolving and striving for better work-life balance," Parker said.

Duggan will present his budget to the Detroit City Council 10 a.m. Friday and present his 10th State of the City address 7 p.m. Tuesday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_