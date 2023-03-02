VA secretary to hold town halls, meet veterans at Detroit VA after report

Washington ― Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough plans to hold town halls for veterans and staff at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center following a watchdog investigation that revealed mismanagement and "substandard" care in the hospital's surgery practice.

McDonough's office confirmed Thursday that he's agreed to the town hall invitation by Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and that he wants to meet with veterans in Detroit, spokesman Terrence Hayes said.

The announcement comes after The Detroit News first reported this week on findings by the VA's Office of the Medical Inspector (OMI) that failures in oversight at the hospital contributed to patient harm and death. The OMI also said former leaders at the hospital had tried to hide a pattern of “substandard” care in the surgery practice by altering external peer reviews and other data.

The OMI said one clinician had been the source of multiple investigations, tort claims and “poor veteran outcomes” for at least four years but still had been allowed to remain in the clinician's role. Investigators also said internal processes were "manipulated at multiple points" to prevent action from being taken in response to concerns about the quality of patient care.

“We found violations of VA policy and a potential threat to patient safety,” the report summary concluded.

The VA has declined to comment because of additional, ongoing investigations into the matter but reiterated that patient safety is a top priority, and that it's taking the allegations "very seriously." It said improvements have been made at the Detroit VA including to administrative procedures and oversight reviews.

“VA does not tolerate the kind of behavior detailed in the report. The employees in question have been temporarily removed from their leadership and/or patient-facing roles pending the outcome of additional, ongoing investigations," said Ted Froats, a spokesman for the regional Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10, which oversees VA medical centers in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

“We have complete confidence in the current leadership team that is working diligently to deliver world-class, high-quality health care to veterans,” Froats said.

Dingell, an Ann Arbor Democrat who often visits the hospital, said she had asked McDonough to investigate "serious" management problems at the hospital over a year ago after hearing complaints from employees and veterans at the medical center.

"I didn't know what the issues were. I didn't have the details, but I knew something was seriously wrong," Dingell said.

"I did ask him to come to Detroit. I said, I need you to do a town hall, I need you to look those veterans in the eyes and tell them why they were safe when this was going on, and why they're safe now, and why they can trust the treatment that they're getting at the VA," Dingell added, referring to McDonough.

"By the way you can tell the difference. It's the difference between night and day when you go to the hospital now."

Dingell's district does not include the Detroit VA, but she feels a responsibility for ensuring the welfare of patients there since her late husband's name is on the building, she said.

"I feel a responsibility for every veteran that walks in the door," she said.

Dingell said she asked McDonough to hold two town halls, one with veterans to address patient care concerns and another with with VA staff, "whose morale was exceedingly low a year ago," she said. "But I can tell you, you can see a difference in the morale in that hospital."

