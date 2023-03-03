Brad Dick named Detroit's new chief operating officer

Detroit ― Mayor Mike Duggan announced Thursday he has named former group executive leader Brad Dick as the city’s new chief operating officer.

Dick, 57, will oversee multiple city departments like Public Works, General Services, Water & Sewerage, Demolition, Municipal Parking and the Detroit Building Authority.

He replaces Hakim Berry, who will be returning to his hospital administration roots to lead human and labor relations for Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor next week.

In the last eight years, Dick has played a central role in Duggan's efforts to eliminate blight from the city. He previously served as group executive for services and infrastructure, which led to the revitalization of more than 150 city parks and recreation centers. This included the effort to clear more than 2,000 overgrown alleyways and the city's new commercial corridor cleanup effort. He also has overseen the city’s public mural programs, which have placed Detroit among the top mural cities in the nation, and maintenance at dozens of city buildings, including all police and fire stations. His new salary is $169,000 annually.

Berry served as COO since 2017. During his tenure, Berry spearheaded the effort to operate the city’s regional COVID-19 mass testing site at the State Fairgrounds and its mass vaccination site at the former TCF Center, now Huntington Place. He also led negotiations on every major union contract, including police, fire/EMS and bus drivers.

“Normally, replacing someone like Hakim would be a challenge. He has been central to so many of the major accomplishments of this administration and his contributions continue to be felt every day by Detroiters,” Duggan said. “Fortunately, we have an equally talented administrator on our team in Brad Dick, who has improved every service he’s ever touched and has been transformational in his leadership. I know he will do a great job as our new COO.”

Dick said he is excited to begin his new role and to keep focusing on beautification efforts.

“These departments all provide services that are very important to city residents, and my motto has been that there is always a way to get something done,” Dick said. “I find if you focus on a solution instead of an obstacle, you really can get anything done and that’s the approach I plan to take to providing these services and continuing the beautification of our city.”

Berry’s last day will be Friday. Dick, who lives in Detroit’s East English Village neighborhood, will begin his new role as COO on Monday.

