Duggan presents $2.6B budget, says city is in position to deal with pension cliff

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday presented a $2.6 billion budget for the city's upcoming fiscal year and a four-year financial plan for the City Council's approval.

Duggan touted his 10th balanced budget as mayor, calling it "historic."

"This is the year that was supposed to be financial doomsday. Analysts said it would be the year of the fiscal cliff when the city of Detroit was going to be back in financial crisis and council members who were here will remember the plan of adjustment coming out of bankruptcy required the budget to be balanced for 10 years," Duggan told the council. "We are now in a position to deal with the (pension cliff) ... the deep fiscal cliff is a hill, a steep hill and not easy to manage."

The upcoming fiscal year, 2023-24, starts on July 1. This year's budget is tighter than years prior with fewer cushions and more one-time revenue spends, Detroit's CFO Jay Rising told The News.

Of the total budget, $1.3 billion is for the general fund, with 54% allocated for city employee wages and benefits, 16% toward debt payment and pre-bankruptcy pension costs and 30% to support city services. General fund money comes from income tax, state revenue sharing, wagering tax, property tax and utility users tax.

Duggan said his top priorities are beautification, neighborhood infrastructure, design and transportation, housing and government accountability.

He highlighted $67.6 million toward debt service and legacy pensions, $26 million over base budget for police officer pay raises approved last fall, $18 million to merge firefighter and emergency medical services, $13 million for scheduled pay raises for all city employees, $11 million for replacing DDOT fare losses and federal relief, and $14.5 million for departmental facilities, fleet and technology.

The city's unemployment rate is below 7%, but that could change if an expected recession hits.

"The University of Michigan forecast is predicting a slight national recession," Rising told the council, adding the most important thing the city could be investing in is job training and opportunities. Despite the threat of recession, Rising said "because of our investments, we'll be able to weather this very well. We may see unemployment go up, but that's because the labor force hopefully will grow because of these investments."

Of the budget, 3% will be allocated toward's the city's rainy day fund, increasing it to $150 million.

There are 46 different departmental hearings regarding the budget that will start Wednesday. Residents can see a schedule of hearings here before the council votes to adopt the budget in April.

The budget has limited capacity for new recurring spending, officials noted.

They intend to invest $7 million in workforce reserve for more competitive wage rates; $3.5 million for the Unified Greenway Partnership operations and maintenance; $1.6 million for animal care expansion for a new facility opening this year; $1 million for behavioral health of city staff; $600,000 for 1,000 Project Clean Slate expungement; and $500,000 for a new team to drive neighborhood economic development.

Of one-time expenditures, Duggan proposed spending $13.5 million on public safety fleet and equipment; $13.3 million on emergency demolitions; $6 million on freeway cleanup; $5 million on alley cleanup; $2.6 million on vacant property maintenance; $2.4 million on commercial corridor and graffiti cleanup; $2 million in park amenities and greenway equipment; $1.8 million on affordable housing development and the preservation fund; and $1.4 million on neighborhood planning studies.

The city brings in millions each year in grant revenue to supplement the budget. Schools, libraries and state or county services are not funded through the city's budget but through separate sources.

The nine council members present asked about the city's disaster mitigation plan, violence intervention, an update on the census, Returning Citizens Task Force, property tax relief, employment training, citywide recycling and who qualifies for affordable housing.

Duggan said starting this summer, Detroit will be able to reduce property taxes on city debt. Last year, the city issued 9 mills for debt service, which will be reduced to 8 mills this year and 7 mills next year.

Duggan said the impact on residents would be "probably $50-$100 for most people this year and $100-$200 for most people next year. We are going to have a tax cut for the first time in my memory and I know several members of council are deeply interested in Jay Rising's work on the split tax, which I think, is ultimately going to be the solution for reducing the very high property taxes for homeowners."

Duggan said they are taking input from the Gun Violence Task Force to propose an $8 million violence intervention strategy with community groups in the next week.

Following up on the historic floods from June and July 2021 rain storms, District 4 Councilmember Latisha Johnson said basement backups are becoming too frequent for her district.

Duggan said they're tackling the mitigation plan by cleaning storm sewers in areas like Jefferson Chalmers, cleaning them out where tree roots have been blocking and installing check valves. The Michigan Department of Transportation is assisting by building stormwater capacity on Interstate 94. The city still has the capacity to manage 4.5 inches compared to the 6 inches the flood storm brought.

"We are now recognizing the fact we have to build an infrastructure system for the climate of the 21st century," Duggan said.

Forty people were present for public comment, many advocating more funds for renter eviction prevention.

"I'm gravely disappointed in what I heard, which seems like an attempt to kick the can down the road yet again," said Tonya Myers Phillips of the Detroit Right to Counsel Coalition. "We have an eviction housing crisis of 10% of our population. If nothing is done, we'll face eviction of 25% of our renter population. We've already done a study that talks about the effectiveness of the Right to Counsel ... $5 million is inadequate and it's an insult. We need about $12 million now or wait too long and we'll need $27 million."

'We need more service on the roads'

Duggan is proposing a $15 million increase to Detroit's Department of Transportation. This is needed due to federal funding that has lapsed and a need to raise wages for DDOT bus drivers. A tremendous labor shortage is leading to a reduction in service.

"That contract will be open this year and it makes financial sense to do it because overtime costs are more than it costs to hire new drivers at a higher wage," Rising told The News.

Duggan said it's a road he's been down many times with unions. He added it's not just a lack of funding.

"We've got significant operational problems. We've got issues with attendance of much less than before and this is the kind of situation with most other unions I sit down and say, we're going to pay a substantial amount of money on the table to make your members competitive. You have to make the place operate more efficiently. We did that with the police officers union ... I'm hopeful in the next month or two that we'll reach an agreement."

The starting wage for a DDOT driver is $16 an hour, $19 an hour if they meet an attendance bonus.

"Post-COVID, it is a far more stressful and demanding job. While I thought being comparable to SMART would solve our problems, SMART can't fill their bus driver jobs either. They've got more vacancies and cut more services than we have," Duggan said. "We're going to address that in the next couple of months. We need to put more service on the road. We've got the buses, shelters and facilities and we're going to make enough of an adjustment to fill those jobs."

Revenues and pensions

The administration is forecasting nearly $400 million in income tax revenue for fiscal year 2024. In comparison, income tax revenue was $250 million a decade ago.

Recurring revenues are $1.25 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, up $107 million from the previous year.

"That's because of the investments, the redevelopment and all the other things that are currently happening into the city," said Tonya Stottlemyere, the city's chief deputy CFO. "This is very historic for us because we are far from going back into bankruptcy. The city is in a strong position to continue to be successful and sustain the services that we are providing."

Detroit will make its first legacy pension payment of $149 million next year supported by $73 million from the general fund budget, $57 million from the Retiree Protection Fund, and $19 million from foundations under the Grand Bargain.

In 2017, the city created the Retiree Protection Trust Fund, which has nearly $500 million to draw down retiree future pension payments. This week, the council appropriated an additional $10 million of this year's surplus to the fund.

Duggan filed a lawsuit in August to force city pension funds to stick to a 30-year payment schedule instead of its planned 20-year payment plan that begins next year. A hearing is expected later this month.

Council President Mary Sheffield asked, "What more can we do?"

Duggan acknowledged that the cost of living hasn't been adjusted in 10 years and current employees don't have competitive pensions today. His team has one year to figure out a plan to address both issues, he said.

"I'm sure whatever we do won't be enough but we will have the legal flexibility to address it in next year's budget cycle," Duggan said.

Proposal N update

In November 2020, demolition activity shifted to the Detroit Demolition Department with the Proposal N $250 million bond initiative to demolish thousands of blighted homes. Then, there were 16,000 vacant land bank houses and today, there are 7,000 left.

By the end of 2024, it's possible the land bank will not own any vacant houses, Duggan said.

"We are going to be in a situation now to demolish the last 4,000 and sell the last 3,000 over the next year," Duggan said.

He's proposing $2 million more in the planning staff and moving $2 million into the Block Grant Fund.

Another $13 million more is requested for residential demolition, however, Duggan asked the council if the city should take responsibility for private abandoned houses.

"A large number of vacant houses are still owned by private citizens. We don't have hard numbers on them but I would guess it's in the range of 4,000-5,000," he said. "The city has never taken primary responsibility for demolishing private, abandoned houses and it's challenging legally to use municipal bond money on private property."

The city's building and safety department will be stepping up inspections, and over the next 18 months work will be shifted to focus on private vacant houses.

"Our goal is to be in a full-fledged effort where if the abandoned house can be saved, the land bank files a lawsuit on it under a nuisance and if we're going to finish the job of getting rid of abandoned houses, it's almost entirely on the privately owned homes," Duggan said.

'Not going to stop suing the Census Bureau'

Duggan filed a lawsuit in September against the U.S. Census Bureau alleging an undercount in 2020. He said an additional 7,000 reduction from 2020-2021, despite several new housing projects, "is bizarre."

"We know what happened in 2020, the administration at the time cut back on the census takers. The U.S. Postal Office is going door-to-door and said we added 4,000 more residents," Duggan said. "We have sued and asked for the one-page formula used to calculate the estimated 2021 and the past decade. They promised they'd give us the report in May. I'm not going to stop suing them because they took 7,000 people away with this phantom math in 2021."

Duggan said he's counting on Sen. Gary Peters, who chairs the oversight committee over the Census Bureau.

"He's all over it. I am convinced at this point they're so embarrassed by the formula that they'd rather have us attack them and sue them than just give us a piece of paper they've always given in the past," Duggan said. "So, in the next month or two, we'll see."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_