Detroit man charged in death of 1-year-old

Detroit News

A 37-year-old man Detroit man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old girl he was allegedly caring for.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Saturday that LeRoy Metoyer III has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse in the death of Justice Starks.

It is alleged that Metoyer was caring for Starks, the child of a friend, when he fatally assaulted her Nov. 29 at a home in the 19200 block of Lancashire Street in Detroit.

Medics were called to the scene and took Justice to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead Dec. 1.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head, the prosecutor's office said.

Metoyer was arraigned and remanded to jail Saturday in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is March 13 and his preliminary examination is March 20, both before Judge Kenneth King.