Police ID suspect in Detroit shooting

Detroit police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting last week that injured an 18-year-old woman.

Jared Barber allegedly opened fire around 3:32 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Lafayette then fled the scene on foot, investigators said in a statement.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the release.

Barber is described as 19 years old, 5-foot-7, around 158 pounds.

"He is to be considered armed and dangerous," police said.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.