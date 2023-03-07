Duggan set to create community violence intervention plan for Detroit

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan will announce a community violence intervention program during Tuesday's State of the City address that will give financial incentives to churches and other nonprofits to help reduce homicides and non-fatal shootings, city officials said.

Under the initiative, the city will contract with agencies that will be assigned zones in high-crime neighborhoods, with the goal of reducing homicides and nonfatal shootings in those areas. Agencies that reach the benchmarks will be awarded more money to put back into those programs, while those that don't meet the goals will lose funding, Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison said.

"Each agency will come up with their own plans on how go in and change the culture, so that we can reduce gun violence," said Bettison, who was a Detroit police officer for 27 years. "We won't tell them how to do it because they're the experts, and they're the ones closest to it."

The agencies will be assigned 3-square-mile to 5-square-mile sections of the city in which to implement the programs. Agencies will be evaluated annually to determine if they met the benchmarks, Bettison said. Only established nonprofits will be eligible for the program.

The program will use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds in addition to $50 million in ARPA money that's already been awarded to the city for violence prevention since 2021. Bettison declined to reveal how much money the new program would use, or how many agencies would be required to implement the initiative, saying Duggan would discuss those details during Tuesday's speech.

After the mayor announces the program, the city will put out a request for proposals that will be open to established nonprofits, including those outside the city, Bettison said. Proposals would be submitted through the city's Office of Contracting and Procurement, and contracts will be subject to City Council approval.

"We're looking for folks who are already out in the neighborhoods doing this kind of work on a volunteer basis," Bettison said. "This is a chance to get funding for something they're already doing anyway for free. We're talking about nonprofits; it could be a church, or a community grassroots group that has a connectivity, and has proof that they've been out in the neighborhoods.

"Often, when there's a shooting, the police will go in, hit the neighborhood, but they can't stay there," Bettison said. "We're looking for organizations that'll be able to get to know people in the neighborhood, form relationships, mediate disputes, and come up with programming to change the culture of violence."

There were 42 homicides in Detroit this year as of Monday, according to Detroit Police Department statistics, up from 37 during the same period last year. Non-fatal shootings also were up to 119 as of Monday from 104 during the same period in 2022.

Detroit police Chief James White said he hopes the new program will help drive those numbers down.

"The one missing part to crime reduction is a more intense and comprehensive level of community engagement and involvement that can be measured, and this gives us just that," White said. "I think high levels of community involvement could help impact shootings that police would be unable to otherwise disrupt, by having knowledge of things like social media beefs and other issues that lead to violence."

What's different about Detroit's community violence program

In 2021, Congress passed the ARPA. The U.S. Department of the Treasury provided state and local governments with guidance on how to use their portions of the $350 billion overall allocation to invest in community violence intervention programs.

Since then, municipalities nationwide have used ARPA funds to finance anti-violence initiatives. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2021 announced a $30 million allocation of ARPA funds for violence prevention and reduction initiatives, while other cities nationwide have used the federal funds to start similar programs.

Philadelphia in 2021 allocated $25.8 million in ARPA funding to launch two programs, Group-Violence Intervention and Community Crisis Intervention, which are both operated by Philadelphia's Office of Violence Prevention.

Atlanta in 2021 used $5 million in ARPA funding to expand violence prevention efforts through the Cure Violence program model, "to support and facilitate people at high-risk for committing violence through a change in thinking and conflict resolution, interrupt the transmission of retaliatory violence and create opportunities for community norms to change toward a non-violence culture," a city news release said.

"What make Detroit's program unique is the accountability element," Bettison said. "I'm not aware of any other program that ties funding to performance. In order to maintain funding, the homicide and non-fatal shooting rates have to stay above the benchmark."

City officials will monitor the agencies to ensure programs are being operated properly, Bettison said.

"It'll be built into the contract that if something nefarious is going on, your contract will be terminated," he said. "For instance, you can't encourage someone to go somewhere else (to commit a shooting). If we get notice of anything like that, you're done."

Detroit has already allocated millions of ARPA dollars toward violence reduction efforts. According to the 2022 City of Detroit Recovery Plan Performance Report, the city planned to use ARPA funds to purchase two mobile towers to monitor large crowds, expand vehicle recognition cameras, and to "purchase 50 investigative vehicles with gas and maintenance to allow detectives to respond to scenes, even while off-duty," the plan said.

