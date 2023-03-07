Detroit Mayor Duggan in 10th address: 'Detroit will pass Silicon Valley' in future of auto industry

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his 10th annual State of the City address Tuesday inside the Michigan Central Depot, saying the former train station was once "a national symbol of despair" but this July it will be the "center of one the most exciting cities in all of America."

Duggan kicked off his speech by focusing on the importance of the train station and how "Detroit will pass Silicon Valley" in the future of the auto industry.

Duggan took the stage inside the Grand Lobby of the restored train station, a future hub for Ford Motor Co. focusing on advancing technology and programs that address barriers to mobility in Corktown. It is expected to re-open this year. Beside him on stage sat the nine Detroit City Council members.

During the pandemic, the mayor held the previous two State of the City addresses virtually from GM's Factory Zero and the Stellantis Jeep assembly plant. The former Michigan Central Depot was chosen as a sign of rebirth "of an international symbol of Detroit's decline," the mayor's office said.

The train station, which opened in December 1913, connected Detroiters to the world until its last train left in 1988. The 17-story abandoned train station began to deteriorate inside and out and was even used as a set of several movies including "8 Mile," "Transformers," and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

In April 2009, the Detroit City Council voted 7-1 to demolish the train depot, until the billionaire Moroun family fought back. In 2015, Duggan entered into an agreement with the Morouns to spend $4 million for new windows.

"This was (travelers) first impression of Detroit when they came to town," Duggan said. "I was not going to see this beautiful station demolished."

In 2017, Detroit was losing the battle for the future of the automobile to Silicon Valley, Duggan said, “But we fought back hard landing a $2.2 billion investment from GM in its first all-electric factory in America.”

He touted the landing of Google’s startup Waymo to assemble its self-driving cars in the city, and then in 2018, Ford’s new location for designing all-electric vehicles with 5,000 jobs to flood the abandoned train station. Now, they’re building a campus that’s expected to open later this year. Its next-door innovation center will house dozens of mobility companies and tech startups and 14th Street will become America’s first public charging road with wireless, underground coils to charge electric cars.

On Michigan Avenue, in front of the train station, Michigan’s Department of Transportation is building the first autonomous car lane, which will run to Ann Arbor.

Continuing in automotive, Duggan revisited Jeep’s announcement to introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by 2025. The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks said they wanted U.S. dealers to get the infrastructure to support electrification as the automaker is on a mission to make full EVs half of its sales by 2030.

“The momentum for the future is in Detroit,” Duggan said.

He switched gears to say that when development happens in Detroit, the focus is on the entire neighborhood and a community benefits plan was approved by a committee of neighborhood representatives. In Corktown, that meant 600 new units of affordable housing and protecting 87 low-income units in Clement Kern Gardens by renovating their units without a rent increase. At the former Owen School site, in north Corktown, they’re building an economic empowerment center and new park for children.

He highlighted this would tie Corktown to Southwest Detroit, where they’ve taken a corridor and transformed it into the Bagley streetscape. Businesses like AGI Construction moved in to create a tech hub to train Detroiters and Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation’s Fantazma Market is spotlighting local entrepreneurs.

“I still really believe that every neighborhood has a future,” he said. "Our progress has been dramatic."

Last year, Duggan vowed to transform the city's eyesores into beauty, turn the corner on the pandemic and improve the quality of life for all Detroiters. He declared the city would save the best for last and tackle the long-abandoned Packard Plant. This is expected to cost upwards of $12 million and has been slowly underway by pieces.

'Beginning of the end'

In 2014, the city sought to tackle more than 40,000 vacant houses. In November 2020, voters passed Proposal N, the $250 million bond initiative to demolish thousands of blighted homes.

By the end of 2024, it's possible the land bank will not own any vacant houses, Duggan said. He also requested another $13 million for residential demolition and asked the council if the city should take responsibility for private abandoned houses.

It’s not the first time a mayor promised to rid Detroit of blight. In 1965, then-Mayor Jerry Cavanagh promised to rid Detroit of abandoned homes, Duggan said.

The Land Bank has demolished 24,000 homes, sold and rehabbed 16,000 homes. There are 7,000 vacant homes left under land bank ownership. Last year, Duggan said, more vacant homes were rehabbed than demolished. The city is selling 200 homes each month on buildingdetroit.org.

He said the remaining 7,000 abandoned homes will be tackled this year and they’re sorting out how to move on privately abandoned homes, which he estimates are about 5,000 in the city.

“We’ve started taking legal action on those that can be saved and rehabbed, with the goal of having them demolished or occupied by the end of 2025," Duggan said.

He attributed demolition efforts to the first rise of home values in 2015, but unevenly. But this year, home values have more than doubled in the last five years, Duggan said sourcing the Land Bank and Multiple Listing Service statistics. This has led to more homeowners in a majority-renter city.

"We're far from finished," he said. "I've never had a council with so many ideas and their ideas are next."

Duggan outlined a 10-step plan to further improve neighborhoods that includes:

Clearing 1,000 overgrown alleys this year. Doubling the Detroit Public Work cleanups by removing garbage dumped in neighborhoods. Returning bulk pickup every week. Bidding contracts for bulk pick up will start this year. Spend $25 million to replace 70,000 broken sidewalk slabs this year. Expanding the Neighborhood Beautification Program with $500-$15,000 grants to improve Land Bank properties. Last year, $500,000 was awarded to 34 block clubs to beautify neighborhoods. Help nonprofits renovate abandoned homes for low-income families. The final plan is expected to come from Council member Latisha Johnson in May, Duggan said. "We will take land bank houses, give it to community groups and churches for up to $75,000 if you promise to rent it out," Duggan said. Provide legal help for homeowners to transfer wealth to heirs. Tangled titles occur when a house passes to the next generation without a will or official transfer of title. Council member Scott Benson is behind this initiative. Replace roofs for 2,000 low-income seniors and disabled residents through Renew Detroit. Motor City Makeover this year will distribute 90,000 flowers for neighborhood planting in May. Turn 27 miles of dumping sites into the Joe Louis Greenway, which is expected to be completed in 2027.

“The most important thing we can do for our neighborhoods is make them safer,” Duggan said. “During the pandemic, we couldn’t put 12 jurors in a room together and that led to a 3-year backlog of cases… which led to a spike in crime and vacancies in the police department.”

Shootings are dropping from their COVID surge, but not fast enough, Duggan said.

The number of violent crimes in Detroit dropped 16.5% in late 2022 compared with the same time a year prior, while property crimes rose 22%, according to a recent Federal Bureau of Investigation report.

Detroit police wages are not keeping up with suburbs, leaving 300 vacancies in the state's largest police department. In November, officers solidified a new union contract with a record $10,000 pay increase.

“The kind of violence we’re seeing… we don’t care enough about each other," Duggan said. "The officers have the ability to take the gun out of the shooter's hands, but they don’t have the ability to take the anger out of the shooter’s heart.”

Duggan announced a community violence intervention program that will give financial incentives to churches and other nonprofits to help reduce homicides and non-fatal shootings. It's a $10 million commitment, Duggan said.

Under the initiative, the city will contract with agencies that will be assigned zones in high-crime neighborhoods, with the goal of reducing homicides and nonfatal shootings in those areas. Agencies that reach the benchmarks will be awarded more money to put back into those programs, while those that don't meet the goals will lose funding, Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison told The News.

Starting Wednesday, neighborhoods can submit proposals to be "Shotstoppers" by proposing a gun violence zone where their group will measure on whether violence increases or decreases. The two-year contract will be for $700,000 per year. Groups that succeed will get an additional $700,000 per year to expand services.

“What if we took groups who know that history and could they reach out and diffuse some of this?" Duggan said. "We don’t know if it’s going to work, but we’re going to try. We will give you time, two years to get embedded and if your shootings go down, we will give you another $700,000 to expand. Can we change senseless shootings? We’re going to try.”

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is also leading a coordinated county, city, state and court effort to reduce the pandemic backlog of gun cases.

Employment

There are 8,440 jobs open at detroitatwork.com and half of the positions don’t require a college degree. There are nine Detroit At Work offices to assist and train applicants.

Unemployment is under 7%, the first time since 2000. The city also has reached a poverty rate of 30.2%, the lowest in 17 years, Duggan celebrated.

There are also $100 million in scholarships for job training opportunities available to residents this year and next year through the city’s pandemic relief funds. Learn to Earn scholarships pay up to $200 a week to learn to read, in class or at home. Those without a high school degree can make up to $200 a week taking GED classes. Lastly, Skills for Life Scholars are training for labor jobs starting at $17 an hour and there are 50 different training programs.

Those who are unemployed for the last six months can join JumpStart to help with life expenses for 18 months.

Project Clean Slate, the city’s effort to expunge criminal records, has completed 3,500 cases for Detroiters, he said.

Tax abatements are 'essential'

A large portion of the speech focused on major development projects that have played in the city's revenue growth and how incentives played a role in landing them.

The City does not give businesses cash in tax incentives, Duggan reiterated. He justified tax abatements explaining developers pay taxes when projects are being built and tax abatements are a discount on the new taxes as an incentive to land more projects in Detroit, where taxes are 87 mills compared to 57 mills in Novi. He highlighted the abandoned Cadillac Stamping Plant into a new Lear Stamping Plant, the former Kettering School into the Dakkota Factory, and the abandoned Hudson site into the second-tallest skyscraper in Michigan.

On District Detroit, the largest-scale new construction since the 1920s, will take vacant parking lots and building four office buildings, two hotels and 700 apartments, 20% will be affordable. When it's completed, it's expected to be a $1.5 billion investment, 12,000 construction jobs and 6,000 permanent jobs, Duggan said.

"In the last week, we've had 12 new affordable housing projects," Duggan said. "We're building at a rate the rest of the country envies. We (City Council and I) have never been more united on an issue than affordable housing."

The city received a total of $826.7 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Here's how they intend to spend the money.

"Where we are standing right now was a sign of despair, but we are going to invite those jokers back in July," Duggan said to conclude his speech. He received a standing ovation from 300 city employees and guests.

Duggan delivered his first State of the City address in January 2014, a month after taking office when the city was in bankruptcy, under emergency management and struggling to provide basic services. Since then, he said, the city has seen a historic rise in property values, the largest construction boom since the 1950s and the lowest unemployment rate under 7%, which hasn't been seen since 2000.

On Friday, Duggan presented a $2.6 billion budget for the city's upcoming fiscal year and a four-year financial plan for the City Council's approval.

"This is the year that was supposed to be financial doomsday. Analysts said it would be the year of the fiscal cliff when the city of Detroit was going to be back in financial crisis and council members who were here will remember the plan of adjustment coming out of bankruptcy required the budget to be balanced for 10 years," Duggan told the council. "We are now in a position to deal with the (pension cliff) ... the deep fiscal cliff is a hill, a steep hill and not easy to manage."

The budget is a slight increase from last year's $2.4 billion budget passed by the council. The 2023-34 fiscal year starts on July 1. This year's budget is tighter than years prior with fewer cushions and more one-time revenue spends, Detroit's CFO Jay Rising told The News.

Return to detroitnews.com for updates on this developing story.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_