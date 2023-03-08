Detroit to spend $25 million this year on sidewalk replacement, applications open

Detroit is devoting $25 million to sidewalk repairs throughout the city and applications opened up on Wednesday for churches and neighborhood block clubs requesting replacement work.

Ron Brundidge, director of the city's public works department, made the announcement hours after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said during his State of the City Address on Tuesday that he added $20.5 million of budget surplus funds to expand sidewalk replacement.

The city typically spends about $4.5 million a year to replace broken sidewalk flags or squares damaged by city trees located between the curb and sidewalk, city officials said. With $20.5 million in budget surplus funds approved last week by Detroit City Council, the city will spend a total of $25 million, officials said.

Detroit has more than three million sidewalk flags on residential streets, and about 15% or 470,000 individual flags need of replacement, officials said, at a cost of nearly $170 million.

Officials said repairs for sidewalks will be given priority for those near schools, churches and parks; identified and requested by registered neighborhood block clubs; adjacent to city road resurfacing projects; requested by elderly and disabled residents; along city jurisdiction commercial corridors where cleanup and beautification is planned; and on existing backlog of requests.

Brundidge said that the city expects to award contracts by April 15 pending approval from city council. Work is expected to begin May 1 and run through November.

Request sidewalk replacement here.

jchambers@detroitnews.com