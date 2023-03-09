'6 Mile Chedda Grove' gang member tied to 2015 slayings sentenced

A Detroit gang member has been sentenced in connection with killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old innocent bystander as part of a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Carlo Wilson, aka “Los,” age 29, received the 25-year sentence from U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith.

At his guilty plea, Wilson admitted to membership in the “6 Mile Chedda Grove” gang, which operated on the city's east side and "was a violent organization responsible for murders, assaults, robberies and narcotics trafficking in the Detroit metropolitan area and in other states," federal officials said. "The gang used violence to retaliate against rivals and to advance members’ positions within the gang."

Wilson also admitted to his role in a Dec. 1, 2015, shooting outside a Detroit store that left a 21-year-old male driver and 13-year-old female passenger dead. A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old were injured.

He was with another gang member, Edwin Mills, when they saw a rival in a car outside a market, authorities said in a statement Thursday.

"Wilson and Mills killed the rival gang member and an innocent bystander when they fired multiple shots at the vehicle," according to the release. "Wilson and Mills also seriously injured two children who had been sitting on the hood of the car driven by the rival gang member."

Mills pleaded guilty last fall and awaits sentencing.

“Today’s sentence is a stark reminder of how gun violence devastates our community and is robbing innocent children of their future," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Thursday. "It also serves as a warning to those who use guns to commit violence: I will use every resource of the federal government to seek justice for all of the people in this district."

FBI special agents investigated the case.

“We are extremely proud of the outstanding work done by our Violent Gang Task Force, which is committed to countering violent crime, illegal drugs and organized criminal activity in our communities by investigating gang members like Mr. Wilson," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "The continued success and impact of this Task Force is persuasive evidence of how interagency collaboration results in tangible public safety benefits to the citizens who live in the Detroit metropolitan area."