Funeral services begin Friday for former president of Detroit firefighters union

Funeral services will be held Friday and Saturday for a longtime Detroit firefighter and former head of the city's firefighters' union who relatives described as "a force to be reckoned with."

Mike Nevin of St. Clair Shores died March 1 of a sudden heart attack, said his daughter Amber Nevin in a post on GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral expenses.

"Our dad was only 58... I (Amber) just turned 26 and my brother (Michael) is 24. Never in a million years did we think we'd be planning our dad's funeral," the post says. "Our dad was a force to be reckoned with and one of the strongest men you'll ever meet. He wasn't a normal dad, or a cool dad, he was superDAD!"

Nevin, a 38-year veteran of the Detroit Fire Department and former president of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association, was born in Detroit and recently retired as battalion chief.

A sometimes vocal critic of city officials about everything from broken fire hydrants to fire code policies, Nevin was open in the past about the demands on Detroit firefighters amid budget and staffing challenges.

"You are going from reverse to drive without any neutral. We go from a Narcan overdose to a dwelling fire and a rescue possibly, to a shooting,” said Nevin in an interview with The Detroit News in 2019. “We’re playing doctor and firefighter back and forth in a city that’s undermanned, understaffed and running like crazy.”

Nevin's children, meanwhile, wrote there was never a dull moment when it came to their dad, "from painting the floors in our kitchen purple because we loved Barney, to catching and bringing home grasshoppers from the old fields next to 32's (firehouse), and dressing up as Batman at birthday parties and to the day he died, still NEVER owning up to it being him... it will be hard to come to terms with the fact that he is gone."

The online fundraiser had reached $2,913 of its $3,500 goal Thursday morning.

Nevin's funeral visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Verheyden Funeral Home at 16300 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe. A funeral will take place Saturday with a 10 a.m. gathering and 11 a.m. service.

Burial will follow funeral services at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.

jchambers@detroitnews.com