Former Mich. unemployment examiner accused of approving fraudulent claims

A former state unemployment examiner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to steal federal unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal authorities said.

Semaje Reffigee, 26, of Detroit, began working as a contract unemployment insurance examiner with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in October 2020, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said in a news release.

Reffigee had electronic access to the MUIA claims database and was able to use her credentials to access and approve specific fraudulent unemployment insurance claims submitted to the agency, including claims outside her assigned work, Ison's office said.

Court documents show that shortly after Reffigee began her contract employment with MUIA, she entered into an agreement with individuals to defraud the the agency by obtaining unemployment benefits through the false claims submissions.

Federal officials say Reffigee’s co-conspirators would electronically submit fraudulent claims to MUIA in the names of different people, some of whom would be victims of identity theft and some of whom were entirely fictitious. They then made false statements in the applications and uploaded fake documentation to support the claims.

The co-conspirators would communicate with Reffigee to identify the claims and she would use her access to the MUIA system to approve the claims and release benefits, federal officials said.

In many cases, benefits would be electronically loaded onto Bank of America debit cards and mailed to addresses controlled by Reffigee’s co-conspirators. Reffigee was paid a “kickback” for her services, officials said.

Reffigee herself received about $9,000 in illegal unemployment insurance benefits during her employment with MUIA.

"This case reflects our ongoing commitment to prosecute those who took advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic by stealing funds intended for those in need. We treat this kind of fraud especially seriously because corruption within these programs undermines trust and confidence in government programs generally," Ison said.

Reffigee pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman and is to be sentenced on July 13.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Per the terms of her plea agreement, Reffigee will also be required to repay $313,497 in restitution to the state of Michigan.

