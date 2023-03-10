Michigan State Police says two of its own shot in Detroit; suspect arrested

Detroit — A suspect has been taken into custody Friday night following a shooting where two Michigan State Police officers were wounded on Detroit's northwest side, officials said.

The members of the MSP Emergency Support Team were hurt around 5:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of West Outer Drive, MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Both were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions were not released. Both were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, Shaw said

During the exchange of gunfire, the male suspect was also struck, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Michigan State Police officers were assisting Detroit officers in executing an search warrant with DPD's Fugitive Apprehensive Team when the suspect began firing shots, White said.

Then, the suspect barricaded inside the home until he was arrested around 7:30 p.m. "The two people who were in the home with him are unhurt, unharmed," White said. "A very violent night, a very difficult situation and best outcome we could have hoped for at this point. Two officers are recovering and the suspect looks like he's going to survive his injuries in custody."

One officer was struck three times and another officer was struck once. It's unknown where the officers were shot on their body, they are headed to surgery.

"They are in a lot of pain, but still have a good sense of humor," White said.

Even after being shot, the officers remained on the scene to assist their fellow officers and MSP negotiators to get the suspect out of the home, White added.

White did not release any information on the suspect but said "he's violent." "This is a violent fugitive apprehensive team so it was a follow up from a violent felony," White said.

Shaw said MSP Emergency Support Team, similar to SWAT, typically assists in high-risk warrants.

"They knew that the suspect was dangerous and he grew to be dangerous," Shaw said. "This gun violence has to stop… enough is enough. We need the support of the community and we need to work together to bring down this gun violence. The fact that people are willing to shoot at this team with shields, helmets, they're willing to shoot at well armed police officers, just think what they'll do to you."

White thanked the community and the officers. "Prayers to the officers for a quick recovery," White said. They are heroes."

For hours Friday, the neighborhood near Brightmoor and Minock Park was filled with scattering police lights.

Dozens of Detroit police vehicles blocked off seven blocks from Piedmont and Fenkell toward Evergreen Road.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were on the scene with an armored truck.

Detroit Fire Department and EMS also assisted.

