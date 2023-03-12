Detroit's Corktown turns green, gold for 65th annual St. Patrick's Parade

Green and gold colored Corktown on Sunday in celebration of the Irish at Detroit's St. Patrick's Parade.

The United Irish Societies hosted the 65th annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade, whose route began near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue, and continued west to 14th Street in Corktown.

Sounds of bagpipes and drum bands pierced the day and color guard units, floats, clowns, novelty groups and marching units joined the parade.

Vendors sold green shirts and gold chains and other St. Patrick's Day apparel along Michigan Avenue as groups like the Wyandotte Music Department marched and young girls performed the jig, an Irish dance.

Katie O'Rourke, 40, and her friend, Kristine Sharp, 41, were happy they snagged a seat to see the parade kick off.

"We got a spot in front of the stage this year ... It's a lot different than just standing there and watching," said O'Rourke, who wore green and gold beads.

Organizers said the parade, which dates back to 1958, typically draws between 80,000 and 100,000 people and is one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country.

The theme of this year's parade was “Irish strong together in Detroit!” recognizing the service of Detroit’s Irish community, said parade co-chairman Mike Kelly, president of the United Irish Societies.

The United Irish Societies is made up of more than 35 Irish organizations across Metro Detroit. Many members, community leaders and business professionals donate time, money and resources to support the parade.

Erica Owens of Detroit marched with the presenting sponsor of the parade, Kitch Attorneys and Counselors, and then watched the rest of the parade with her son, who wore an Irish helmet and held an Irish flag.

Owens said she's been at the parade about 15 times and keeps coming for the "festivity and sense of community."

The 40th annual Corktown Race 5K was held before the parade launched.Sabrina Pachla, 25, and Zoa Sare, 33, ran the race with Running for Brews, a Royal Oak running club, and said they could hear the sounds of marching bands.

"I was talking to her about doing a 5K and she's like 'this one's going on this weekend,' so we did it," said Pachla of Ferndale.

Hometown Heroes honored at the parade included Tim McCabe, the executive director of the Pope Francis Center in Detroit, Cpl. Nickolas Zubok at the Dearborn Police Department and Satrice Coleman-Betts, the executive director of the St. Patrick’s Senior Center.

The parade included a special delegation from Ireland’s Cork County Council, with whom the city signed a friendship agreement in 2019 to promote business and tourism.

After the parade, O'Rourke and Sharp headed to Mudgie's Deli and Bar in Corktown, an 11-year long tradition for O'Rourke.

"Mudgie's is always the best place to go after and they always have the ... marching band come through, so hopefully we didn't miss them," said O'Rourke of Sterling Heights.