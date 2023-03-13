Road-rage shootout in Detroit ends with police chase, gunfight with cops

Detroit — A shootout on Seven Mile Road between two drivers Monday in a road-rage incident turned into a police chase that ended with a crash and a gunfight between one of the motorists and officers, Detroit police Chief James White said.

One man was in custody with a gunshot wound to the forearm while police searched for a second man and possibly more, White said during a livestreamed news conference.

The incident started when officers from the 11th Precinct spotted a brown GMC Yukon and a white Ford Expedition traveling eastbound on Seven Mile, White said.

"The two drivers appeared to be in a road-rage situation," White said. "The (drivers) start shooting at each other."

The officers attempted to pull over the driver of the Expedition; the Yukon driver got away, White said.

"The white Expedition continues on eastbound Seven Mile, then strikes another vehicle before coming to a stop," White said. "As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver begins shooting at the officers. They take cover and return fire, striking the suspect once, we believe."

White said it's possible the man's single gunshot wound was sustained during the shootout with the other driver.

"We're looking at that, but it's possible he was struck by us," White said, adding that Michigan State Police were leading the investigation into the shooting.

The motorist was in temporary serious condition in an area hospital, White said.

"(After the shooting), the officers applied a tourniquet and took him to an area hospital," the chief said.

The man has an outstanding warrant for fentanyl trafficking in Kansas City, White said.

Police are seeking the driver of the brown Yukon, although White did not provide a description of the suspect or further description of the vehicle, saying information would be forthcoming after investigators look at video of the incident.

White said police also will determine by looking at video how many people were in each vehicle.

Monday's shooting follows an incident Friday in which two Michigan State Troopers were shot on Detroit's northwest side. A suspect was arrested, and the troopers' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police officials said.

"It's not lost on any of us that this violence has to stop," White said. "We had two troopers shot just Friday; now, it's Monday and we had our officers shot at. Enough is enough."

