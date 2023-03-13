Suspect who shot driver Sunday on Southfield Fwy. in Detroit sought

State police are looking for a motorist who allegedly shot at another Sunday after a crash on the Southfield Freeway near Lyndon in Detroit.

Troopers were called at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday to an area on the freeway at Lyndon for a report of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, two vehicles were involved in a crash. Following the crash, the drivers of the vehicles got into an argument.

One of the drivers left the scene, officials said. The other driver stayed with his vehicle and called a relative for help. The two people then waited for a tow truck.

Officials said the driver who had left earlier returned and fired several rounds into the vehicle of the first driver's relative. One of the rounds struck the first driver in the left arm, they said.

After 911 was called, an ambulance took the wounded driver to a hospital. Troopers then closed the roadway to investigate and canine units found seven 9mm casings at the scene.

Police said they continue to search for the suspect and urge anyone with information about the shooting to call (855) MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez