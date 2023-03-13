Wayne State creates plan guaranteeing free tuition to half of its students

Detroit — Wayne State University is expanding its financial aid with a program that will guarantee free tuition to more than half of its students, officials announced Monday.

The program, known as Wayne State Guarantee, would provide free tuition next fall to incoming Michigan students who are eligible for the Pell Grant along with students who come from families with annual incomes of $70,000 or less and and have $50,000 or less in assets.

First-year students will be automatically considered for this award when they are admitted to Wayne State and submit a FAFSA.

The cost of attending college can make it seem out of reach, but "that changes today,” said Provost Mark Kornbluh. “Wayne State is making a college degree more affordable than ever to Michigan families. This is a game changing award."

The WSU program is similar to the University of Michigan's Go Blue Guarantee, a scholarship program providing free tuition to students from families with incomes less than $65,000 and assets below $50,000.

"America has always been considered the land of opportunity ,and education ahs always been the stepping stone to that opportunity," said WSU President M. Roy Wilson. But getting a college education has been getting more expensive, he said. “Now all Michiganders throughout the state will be able to come to Wayne State without out of pocket expenses. In other words, free.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged all state universities to create programs like the Wayne State Guarantee and promoted state’s new Michigan Achievement Scholarship, another step toward getting students an education and reaching the state’s goal of increasing the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree from 50.5% today to 60% by 2030.

The Michigan Achievement Scholarship is a $250 million state-funded scholarship hailed as the biggest state investment in financial aid in decades and a "game changer" will cover the majority of college costs for many Michigan high school graduates and reduce their need to take out loans.

Also attending the announcement was Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said Whitmer has been known for vowing to fix the roads, but she has also "been absolutely tenacious about opening opportunities for post secondary education."

Rep. Samantha Steckloff, D-Farmington Hills, said a similar program hasn't been announced like this since the Kalamazoo Promise, which was designed to get more people to move to Kalamazoo and graduate from a city high school with the offer of free college for students.

"An education at Wayne State is a fulfilment for the future," Steckloff said.

