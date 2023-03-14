Shooting on Detroit's east side leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded, police say

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Tuesday that left one person dead and two others wounded on the city's east side.

The incident was reported around 6:28 p.m. in the 10800 block of Outer Drive, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Donakowski said police did not have details on the circumstances or a description of a suspect.

The three victims were men. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were hospitalized. Their conditions were not available Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.