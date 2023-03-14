Suspect arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found at Detroit home

One person has been arrested in connection with fentanyl and cocaine found at a home in Detroit this week, Michigan State Police announced Tuesday.

On Monday, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team and St. Clair Shores Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence, MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

They found more than a kilo of fentanyl, 85 grams of crack cocaine, one semi-automatic pistol and $4,800 in cash, according to the post.

"The kilo of fentanyl had been divided up into doses of .1 grams and packaged separately in lottery ticket folds for individual sale," state police said.

The kilo was divided into more than 5,000 doses, each estimated to be worth approximately $10-$20, authorities said. "It should be noted any one of the doses could be fatal."

The suspect had been under investigation for a possible tie to a recent fentanyl overdose death, according to the post. They were in custody pending state and federal charges.

"Our narcotic teams are continuing to focus on fentanyl and the criminals looking to poison our communities," stated First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District. "The amount of time it took to individually wrap these lotto slips shows they don’t care what happens as long as there is a profit."

The arrest follows what officials believe is a historic seizure of four kilograms of fentanyl last week in Van Buren County on the state's west side.

State police troopers conducted a traffic stop March 7 along Interstate 94 in Paw Paw Township and during a search of the vehicle found the fentanyl. The driver, a 25-year-old California resident, was arrested and held in the Van Buren County Jail on possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl charges.

A Madison Heights man has also been charged in connection.