Detroit man charged in shooting of two MSP officers

Detroit — A Detroit man accused of shooting two Michigan State Police troopers the city's west side Friday night is now facing felony charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy announced Wednesday.

Andre Neal Hardaway, 55, has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm, according to the news release. He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Detroit's 36th District Court before Magistrate Rodney Johnson and given a $850,000 cash bond.

Michigan State Police and Detroit police officers were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 10200 block of Outer Drive around 5:01 p.m. on Friday when Hardaway allegedly fired multiple gunshots once officers were inside the house, injuring two MSP troopers. Police returned fire and non-fatally injured the defendant as well, according to the prosecutor's office.

Hardaway then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home and was not arrested until he exited the residence more than hours later. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the prosecutor's office said in the news release.

The injured officers also were transported to a local hospital. One required surgery and both were released from the hospital by Tuesday.

"The alleged actions of this defendant took place when members of law enforcement were carrying out their lawful duties," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the news release. "This is yet another clear example that highlights the dangerousness and uncertainty of their jobs."

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday before Judge William McConico. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 22 and a preliminary exam is slated for March 29, 2023 before Judge Patricia Jefferson.

