Hamtramck man, 19, says car was shot at on Lodge Freeway Wednesday

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting early Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway.

Troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. about the shooting, which the 19-year-old victim said happened on the southbound Lodge Freeway at the eastbound Davison Freeway in Detroit. The man was not injured but police later found three bullet holes on the driver's side of the teen's vehicle.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Hamtramck man was driving home from a friend’s house. He told troopers that as he exited the southbound Lodge to the eastbound Davison, he heard 2-3 gunshots. He also said he believes something flew over his head.

The victim said he sped away from the area and exited the northbound Interstate 75 at Eight Mile. He called the police from there, officials said.

He told troopers he did not see a gun or the suspect's vehicle. The bullet holes were found on the rear of the driver’s side.

