Tips sought after shots fired at Detroit officers

Mark Hicks

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver wanted in connection with firing gunshots at officers from a car on the city's west side.

The officers were on a traffic stop in the 8900 block of West McNichols around 4:45 p.m. March 8 when a red Nissan Rogue drove by, investigators said in a statement.

"One of the officers observed a firearm in the male driver’s left hand," according to the release. "The vehicle turned north onto Kentucky from W. McNichols and shots were fired at the officers."

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

The Nissan had an improper Michigan license plate, number ESP-0700, according to the release.

A description of the driver was not released.

“The officers showed incredible courage and great restraint,” police Chief James White said Wednesday. “This is another example of how Detroit Police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the community.”

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The incident came more than a week after another driver fired at officers during a traffic stop involving a vehicle on the city's west side. The suspect fled but was later arrested in Novi.