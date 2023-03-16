2 people sought in Detroit shooting that left teen dead, another wounded

Detroit police are working to find suspects in a shooting Thursday on the city's east side that left a teen dead and another wounded.

The youths were standing outside a home in the 13900 block of Frankfort around 5 p.m. when two people approached with a gun and opened fire, striking both males, police Chief James White told reporters.

One, identified as a 13-year-old, was pronounced dead. The other, who is either 17 or 18, was rushed to a hospital. His condition was not available Thursday night.

It was not yet clear if either victim lived at the home, the chief said.

Authorities believe the two were friends and they were working to determine if they knew the suspects, White added. "It’s not random but we don’t know the connection yet."

Officials with the Detroit Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene seeking evidence and surveillance footage. They had few details on the suspects, who are believed to be teens and were last seen wearing jeans and dark clothing, White said. They fled on foot and possibly entered a waiting vehicle.

"At the end of the day, we’ve got a 13-year-old child that has been murdered in our city. And that should be a problem for everybody," White said. "And we need everyone that knows something about it to let us know so we can get to the bottom of it and make an arrest."

The chief decried what he called an "outrageous" incident.

"We need to stop this violence," he said.