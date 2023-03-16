3 charged in Genesee County animal abuse cases

Three people have been charged in connection with two “disgusting, horrifying” animal abuse cases in Genesee County, Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Thursday.

In one case, Nicholas Jaco, a military veteran, allegedly left his service dog, a German shepherd named Tink, at a Flint apartment without food or water for two weeks this year. The 34-year-old returned more than once, cracked a window and checked his mail “but at no time gave the dog aid,” Swanson said during a press conference.

The landlord went to the unit after a work request from another tenant and noticed an odor. That’s when Tink was found in a kennel, likely dead for days, the sheriff told reporters.

“I can’t imagine the pain and the suffering that that dog went through to starve itself and to dehydrate to the point of death,” Swanson said.

Jaco was arrested and charged with second-degree animal torturing/killing, 67th District Court records show.

He has posted the $25,000 bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 23.

“It’s the best we can do,” Swanson said. “Sometimes these cases are so horrific that the penalty doesn’t even match what they did.”

Reached Thursday, his attorney, Amber Lee-O’Brien, said she cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

Swanson said the case “pales in comparison” to another involving Jeffery Meadows, 32, and Cheyenne O’Berry, 28.

A tip from county sources led to their arrest in connection with a 2021 “crush video” targeted for online sale, the sheriff told reporters.

Such footage, which depicts small animal torture, was banned through a law U.S. Rep. Gary Peters sponsored and President Barack Obama signed in 2010. The Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act of 2010 restored the federal prohibition overturned by a Supreme Court that deemed a 1999 law too broad.

Swanson showed part of a clip he said involved O’Berry using her bare foot to crush the skull of a domesticated rat on a glass table as Meadows filmed.

O’Berry was arrested at the home where authorities spotted the bloodied table, the sheriff said.

She was arraigned Feb. 28 in 67th District Court on two felonies, records show: using a computer to commit a crime as well as killing/torturing an animal.

Meadows was arrested in Oakland County, Swanson said.

He was arraigned last week on third-degree torturing/killing an animal, records show.

Meadows and O’Berry each face hearings on March 23.

Though the two have been released on bond, the sheriff said, “they’re being held accountable.”

Lawyers listed as representing the pair did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.