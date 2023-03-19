Two men found dead in SUV on Detroit's west side
Myesha Johnson
The Detroit News
Two man were fatally shot on Detroit's west side Saturday morning, according to the Detroit Police Department.
The shooting happened around 2:51 a.m. on the 15300 block of Hartwell Street. Police said they responded to a shot spotter run, which is technology that reports where shots have been fired in a specific location.
DPD said a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were both shot and discovered inside a tan Chevy Tahoe. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The police is still investigating the occurrence and looking for suspects.