Baby, mother safe after domestic violence incident on Detroit's east side

A man who allegedly attacked his child's mother with a knife and threatened to kill the 9-month-old baby Monday on Detroit's east side is in custody, officials said.

"We're very fortunate that it happened this way," said Detroit Police Commander Ian Severy in a video posted on social media early Monday morning at the scene. "We're happy that everyone is safe."

Police with the department's Fifth Precinct were called at about 2:10 a.m. to a home in the 17200 block of Sioux Street near Cadiuex Road and East Warren Avenue for a report of a domestic violence incident, officials said.

Severy said officers arrived and found a woman with wounds caused by a knife. She told police she was in a fight with her significant other and fled. As she left, her alleged assailant said he would kill their 9-month-old child.

Officers contacted the suspect and he left the home after police negotiated with him. At 5 a.m., police said they were searching the house but had not yet found any guns.

Severy said the baby was not injured and the woman was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for her wounds.

The suspect may have been drinking but investigators are still working to determine that, the commander said.

