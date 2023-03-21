1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — An argument erupted into gunfire late Monday night on the city's west side, leaving one man dead and two others injured, one of whom is in critical condition, Detroit police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the 15700 block of St. Mary's Street at 11:32 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit police have two people of interest in custody, Donakowski said Tuesday morning. There appears to be no threat to the public at this time.

One of the surviving victims is in critical condition while the other is stable, Donakowski said.

