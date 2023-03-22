Body of man missing for 2+ months found on Detroit's west side

The body of a man who had been missing for more than two months has been found, Detroit police said Wednesday.

Police officials confirmed Jordan Street, 32, was found deceased and said the Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death. They said no further information is being released at this time.

Street was found under a bridge at Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road in Detroit, according to media reports.

According to authorities, Street disappeared on Dec. 30, 2022. He was last seen at about midnight in the 11500 block of Lahser near West Outer Drive. At the time, he was wearing a black coat and gray work boots.

Police said his family told them Street suffered from a heart condition and depression.

