Detroit police seek tips on fatal crash Sunday on city's west side

Police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed another motorist Sunday on Detroit's west side.

On Thursday, officials said they are looking for the driver of a black Ram 1500 pickup truck that was in the area of the crash and may have information about the suspect.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of Linwood Street and Puritan Avenue. An unknown vehicle crashed with a black 2016 Chrysler 300. The Chrysler's driver, a 21-year-old man, was fatally injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the pickup's driver or the crash should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez