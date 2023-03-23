DETROIT

Detroit police seek tips on fatal crash Sunday on city's west side

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed another motorist Sunday on Detroit's west side.

On Thursday, officials said they are looking for the driver of a black Ram 1500 pickup truck that was in the area of the crash and may have information about the suspect.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of Linwood Street and Puritan Avenue. An unknown vehicle crashed with a black 2016 Chrysler 300. The Chrysler's driver, a 21-year-old man, was fatally injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the pickup's driver or the crash should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

