Detroit suspect in dog abuse video charged

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday she has charged a Detroit man in connection with a graphic viral video that shows someone beating a puppy.

A warrant request for two counts of second-degree animals-killing/torturing, a seven-year felony, and abandoning/cruelty to one animal, a 93-day misdemeanor, awaited a magistrate's signature, Worthy's office said in a statement.

The 29-year-old suspect's name cannot be released until the warrant is signed, according to the release.

Prosecutors allege that on March 1, at a home in the 7380 block of Mettetal in Detroit, the suspect filmed himself beating the pit bull puppy after it broke expensive sunglasses.

Video posted on social media by someone connected to the man showed him violently assaulting and shaking a dog, who was seen lying motionless, Detroit police Capt. Matthew Fulgenzi said at a news conference Tuesday.

"It's very troubling. It's horrible to watch," Fulgenzi said. "He took his anger out on this puppy in the video."

Fulgenzi said the puppy had been left in its owner's care. The puppy survived, Worthy's release said.

On March 15, the suspect allegedly placed the dog in a garbage can outside of the residence, the Prosecutor's Office said. “The alleged actions against the defendant are extremely disturbing," Worthy said Thursday. "This case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The investigation of the Detroit Police Department and the Michigan Humane Society led to the man's arrest on Tuesday.

Fulgenzi said the suspect has had previous run-ins with law enforcement.