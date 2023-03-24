Corrupt Detroit cop faces prison after pleading guilty in towing scandal

A former Detroit police detective charged in a federal investigation targeting corruption within Detroit City Hall and municipal towing operations pleaded guilty Friday to taking bribes from a towing company owner.

Michael Pacteles, 45, of Southgate faces up to 10 years in federal prison for accepting bribes, including a vehicle and $3,200 from the unidentified owner. In return, Pacteles provided sensitive police information, including vehicle registration data from the restricted database Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN, prosecutors alleged.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 30 in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Sean Cox.

He is the fifth city official to plead guilty in an ongoing federal corruption investigation, "Operation Northern Hook," that sent former Detroit City Councilman André Spivey to federal prison, implicated two other councilmembers and linked Mayor Mike Duggan to a chain of events that outed a confidential FBI informant.

“Police officers take an oath to protect and serve the public good,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. “Our office is committed to prosecuting those officers who betray the public trust by ignoring that oath and accepting bribes."

At the time of his arrest 15 months ago, Pacteles was working as an officer for the Hamtramck Police Department but has since resigned. Earlier, he worked as a detective assigned to an FBI task force before retiring in 2020 from Detroit Police after a 21-year career.

The guilty plea is the latest development involving a public official in Metro Detroit charged amid a prolonged federal assault on municipal corruption. In the last dozen years, more than 110 labor leaders, politicians, police officers and bureaucrats have been charged with federal corruption-related crimes, according to a database built by The Detroit News.

“Today’s guilty plea should serve as a deterrent to those who use their official position to benefit themselves or violate their oath to serve the City of Detroit,” James Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office, said in a statement.

"Operation Northern Hook" emerged publicly in August 2021 when FBI agents raided multiple locations across Detroit, including City Hall. They searched the offices and homes of Councilman Scott Benson and former Councilwoman Janeé Ayers, along with the homes of their chiefs of staff.

The four public officials have not been charged with wrongdoing amid the ongoing investigation.

Four others have pleaded guilty. They are:

∎ Former Detroit Police Officer Daniel Vickers, 56, of Livonia was ordered to serve 27 months in federal prison after admitting he received more than $3,400 in bribes.

∎ Spivey pleaded guilty and is serving a two-year federal prison sentence for receiving almost $36,000 in bribes.

∎ Former Detroit Police Lt. John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was in charge of rooting out department misconduct, pleaded guilty to pocketing bribes and is awaiting a possible prison sentence.

∎ Former Detroit Officer, Alonzo Jones is serving 15 months in federal prison.

A sixth person, former Hamtramck Police Officer Mike Stout, is awaiting trial after being accused of receiving more than $9,200 in bribes, including a used car and money.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews