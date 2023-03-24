Eastpointe man acquitted in 2022 murder of Detroit man

Detroit — An Eastpointe man was found not guilty of a 2022 Detroit murder during a trial this week in Wayne County.

Brandon White-Ratliff was accused of fatally shooting Lamar Addison, 30, of Detroit, in March 2022. The two men were acquaintances, prosecutors said last year when White-Ratliff was charged.

The shooting occurred March 30 in the area of Anglin and Winchester streets, prosecutors said. Police found Addison inside a home on Anglin Street, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The trial began Wednesday and jurors delivered their verdict Friday, according to online court records.

