Colorful, costumed revelers join Detroit's Marche du Nain Rouge

Revelers eager to celebrate spring and warn off the presence of the fabled red dwarf paraded along the Cass Corridor on Sunday afternoon in what has become a Detroit tradition.

Participants in the 11th annual Marche du Nain Rouge dressed as bumble bees, aliens from "Sesame Street," Chucky dolls, and other colorful creatures who walked or rode to the Masonic Temple and circled around Cass Park before concluding.

At the Mardi Gras-like event, folks chase the devilish hobgoblin and taunt him as local legend has he did to Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, Detroit's founder, in the 18th century.

Amy Fredell, 29, and her daughter, Rudy Fredell, 8, both wore Egyptian isis wings and danced as they waited for the parade.

"We were excited to welcome spring. It's our first time coming, so we wanted to see what it was all about," Fredell of Plymouth said. She enjoyed watching performers dance with fire and seeing "lots of interesting people."

Fredell described the parade as: "a tradition ... It's (about) this Detroit mystical mythological creature. ... Nain Rouge has been passed down in Detroit area. We're scaring him away to bring spring."

Every year since 2010, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event falls near the beginning of spring and is thought as a farewell to winter and a welcoming of warmer days, which was true Sunday afternoon while temperatures were in the 50s and the sun shined on the Motor City.

Many Detroiters brought their families, friends, and dogs to help scare off the villain and enjoy Midtown's small businesses.

Lindsay Richardson, 43, brought her son and three friends to event. They were present at the kickoff and followed the parade to the Masonic Temple.

Heidi Hendrick, 41, used to live in New Orleans for five years, so Richardson invited her and two other friends to come to the event. Hendrick of Plymouth wore a purple fluffy scarf, a purple mask, and a purple skirt over her regular clothing.

It was also a chance for Richardson's 2-year-old son to wear a Spiderman mask for the first time. Richardson, who wore bunny ears, said the friend group would "get something to eat, walk around a little, and see what we can do before nap time."

Kirsten Ternes, 60, sat in a a picnic chair on Second Avenue, watched the parade go by, and offered a spread of apple slices and other snacks to participants.

She came with her husband, Bob Ternes, 67, and neighbors who told them about the annual tradition. The couple wore red beads and one of their friends wore a jester costume.

"We have wanted to come down here for at least seven years when we found out about it but then COVID hit, so we didn't come," Kirsten Ternes of Shelby Township said. Next year she plans to dress up again and bring all her kids and grandchildren.

"I could never put in words what you could see (here). Pictures will tell everything. Everybody was so friendly," she said.

Her husband had similar feelings, saying that he enjoyed the social event and even met another couple from Indiana.

"We're retired. We do everything we can," Bob Ternes said. "What a great experience. Lovely people."

During his walk he saw "a lot of people that like to express themselves. It's all accepting. No one was mean."