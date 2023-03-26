Detroit police search for missing 12-year-old girl

The Detroit Police Department is searching for Makayla Robinson, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to the report, Makayla left her residence without permission and failed to return home. She was last seen wearing a blue and gray North Face jacket, blue jeans, and pink Ugg boots.

She lives on the 14900 block of Seymour Street and is described as having brown eyes, black hair with a bun, and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds.

Detroit police ask that anyone with information about Makayla's whereabouts call the 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.