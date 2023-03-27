Boy, 9, and woman hurt in east Detroit shooting, police say

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Monday on the city's east side that wounded a 9-year-old and a woman.

The Detroit Police Department received a call around 5:40 p.m. that the child had been dropped off at Children's Hospital of Michigan with a gunshot wound, Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters.

His father told investigators they had been near a fish market off Gratiot Avenue and East State Fair.

Officers determined the shooting unfolded at a vacant business, formerly a hookah lounge, where the father and son had gone, Fitzgerald said.

"There were three young men that came around the corner, tried to go in," he said. "When they went inside, they engaged in gunfire. The little boy was struck in the stomach."

The child was listed in critical condition Monday night.

The second victim, a 27-year-old who said she had been walking nearby, was struck in the hip, Fitzgerald told reporters.She was privately taken to Ascension St. John Hospital and listed in temporary serious condition late Monday.

Police recovered multiple shell casings at the shooting scene and are seeking the three people involved.

All are believed to be in their late teens, and the alleged shooter was wearing a distinctive, light-colored camouflage jacket, Fitzgerald said.

The group was captured on camera at a Project Green Light location. Authorities were expected to release those images soon to spur tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.