Detroit begins tearing down ex-La Choy factory to aid building greenway

Detroit ― Contractors began tearing down on Monday morning the former La Choy factory, a longstanding eyesore on Detroit's west side, in a process that is expected to take several weeks as a part of the city's blight removal plan.

The city is spending about $1.6 million from its $95 million allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to hire Adamo Group, a Detroit-based demolition company, to break down the 85-year-old, approximately 100,000 square-foot structure that used to be a factory and office site.

The former Asian food products headquarters, built in 1937, stood at the intersection of Schoolcraft Road and Roselawn Street. It will be demolished as the blight could be hazardous bordering the Joe Louis Greenway path that will stretch five miles east to McNichols and Joseph Campau.

The Joe Louis Greenway will run more than 27 miles and connect Detroiters in 23 neighborhoods to existing trails such as the Dequindre Cut, the Detroit Riverfront, and other cities like Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn.

The city said demolition will continue in the former rail corridor throughout the year and construction for the Joe Louis Greenway is expected to begin in May.

LaJuan Counts, the city's demolition director, said the city received $95 million in pandemic relief funds to address commercial buildings. The city's $250 million blight bond known as Proposal N only covers demolishing residential structures. Bringing down the abandoned factory is "a big deal" for the city, Counts said.

"We were not afforded any funds to handle commercial demolitions, and we knew that was a large part of our blight concerns across the city," Counts said. "This is building No. 3 since we've geared up to handle commercials. We're excited about every one of them, especially when you see the impact it has on community members. They're so excited for this location to come down."

It will take multiple weeks for Adamo Group to demolish the building, remove debris, and add backfill, she said.

"From a demo standpoint, it's just another structure that needs to come down so we look at it that way. But when you come out the day the demo starts and see how excited the community members are..., this is why we do this every day," she said.

"It's over 140 structures that we've already identified and we have another 200 in the pipeline that we're aware of and we want to address as well," Counts said.

Church members, local officials and city workers were present for the Monday breakdown.

"It's beautiful. It's a great opportunity to build our city up," said Stephanie Gayle, who attends High Praise Cathedral of Faith, a church near the demolition site. Gayle, 37, and other members of the church stood by taking photos as construction workers hosed the building and began breaking it down.

The factory was originally built in 1937, about 15 years after La Choy Food Products Inc. was incorporated in Detroit in 1922 in the Detroit Harbor Terminal Building, according to Historic Detroit. Business was booming, and La Choy built a new office and factory at 8100 Schoolcraft Road.

The factory was eventually bought out in succession by a series of manufacturing firms, including toolmaker Ex-Cell-O, the U.S. Fastener Corp. and Gilreath Manufacturing. After 1997, the property was used as a junkyard for the Gilchrist Towing Co. until about 2009 and then abandoned, according to Historic Detroit.

Sandra Pickens, president of the Littlefield association, which focuses on the south side of the Davison Freeway, was present to see the factory come down and said she's excited about the demolition because it will help increase safety and positive attitudes.

"To just see that uplift take place is wonderful because of the fact that we have residents that have lived here in this area for 25 years," Pickens said. "To know that the Joe Louis Greenway is coming through, that's going to be an uplift for us because now we're looking at new businesses, new residents, beautification."

