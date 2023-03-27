MSP investigating Sunday shooting on Southfield Fwy. near Fenkell

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting Sunday night on the Southfield Freeway.

Troopers were called at about 8:10 p.m. about the shooting, which the victim said happened on the Southfield Freeway near Fenkell Avenue. No injuries were reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim entered the northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway from westbound Interstate 96 and was traveling in the left lane. The 36-year-old from Southfield saw a Ford Taurus in the right lane. A passenger leaned out of the window on the Taurus' rear driver's side and started firing a rifle at another vehicle.

Officials said the victim drove away from the scene, arrived home and called the police.

Troopers investigated and found the victim's vehicle had been struck once time near the taillight on the passenger side.

They also searched the scene on the freeway and recovered one shell casing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez