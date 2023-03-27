Police: Suspect broke into Detroit home, sexually assaulted woman, 80

Mark Hicks

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault last weekend on the city's west side that targeted an 80-year-old woman.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Memorial, investigators said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly went through a back door at the home, seeking food and money, then attacked the woman when she refused, Fox 2 reported.

Police did not release details on the incident or victim Monday.

The suspect is described as in his 20s, with a slim build, medium complexion, approximately 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1950.