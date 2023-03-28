Crime Stoppers offers rewards for tips to solve slayings of teen, Detroit father

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering rewards up to $6,500 for tips leading to arrests in two unsolved slayings reported in Wayne County.

William Fountain Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. July 14 on Maddelein near Kelly, the group said in a statement.

The 16-year-old was rushed to Ascension St. John Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

Relatives of Antoine Munlin also are still seeking answers more than a month after he was found dead at his home on Detroit's north side.

His 37-year-old's sister had been unable to reach him and went to the house in the 18700 block of Gruebner early on Feb. 15. She entered his unlocked front door and found her brother fatally shot, said Surena Stewart, who has dated Munlin for nearly eight years.

It was a stunning blow for those who knew and loved the Detroit native sometimes called NBA Big Ant after his alias in a rap group.

"It has totally devastated our family because we don’t understand who would be so angry as to harm him in that manner," said his mother, Jacqueline Munlin. "Antoine was such a beautiful soul. He was very giving. He was hard-working. He was motivated. He had quite a few businesses up and running that he basically managed on his own."

Stewart described the father of five as a "serial entrepreneur" who routinely launched ventures, whether producing music, creating T-shirts or launching a lawn care service. He hosted an online podcast and even reveled in the fact that his credit score had improved over the years and talked about starting an adult foster care home.

"He didn’t bother anybody. He was a really good man," she said through tears. "He was doing a lot. He worked 24/7. He barely slept. He was always trying to come up with something. It was all to build something for our kids."

Munlin doted on their 4-year-old daughter, Serenity, who soon turns 5. Now, she clings to a pillow someone gave her emblazoned with his picture. "She'll talk to it like it’s her daddy," Stewart said.

Worse yet, Stewart, who planned to celebrate her birthday with Munlin the weekend after his death, later learned she was pregnant again.

That's why seeking justice has become more important.

"He was like the foundation for so many people," Stewart said.

Anyone with information on either case can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.