Police seek tips in 2 west side Detroit carjackings

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find suspects in two separate carjackings in the last couple of weeks.

The first one happened at about 11:45 p.m. on March 18 in the 13900 block of Livernois Avenue near Oakman Boulevard on the city's west side.

According to a preliminary investigation, the male victim, 38, was at an automatic teller machine when two armed men pulled up in a 10-foot U-Haul truck. The suspects approached the victim and demanded that he give them his dark gray Chrysler 300.

Police said the victim complied, got out of his car and then one of the gunmen got in behind the wheel and drove away as his partner fled in the truck.

Investigators said the Chrysler was found the next day in Oakland County. They did not report a description of the suspects but released photos of the incident captured by security cameras.

The second incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, a week after the first carjacking, at a gas station in the 10200 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard near West Boston Boulevard, also on the city's west side.

Officials said a 51-year-old woman was inside her white 2013 Cadillac SRX at the gas station when a male suspect approached her and demanded her vehicle. She complied and the man got in the Cadillac. He then drove away, heading north on Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to authorities.

Detectives said the suspect is in his 40s, about 5 foot 10 inches tall with a slim build. At the time of the carjacking, he was wearing a black baseball cap, a light-colored surgical mask and black clothing. Police also released photos of the suspects captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects in the carjackings should call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez