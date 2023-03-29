1 arrested in east Detroit shooting that hurt child, woman

Detroit police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting Monday on the city's east side that left a 9-year-old boy and a woman injured.

Police Chief James White announced the arrest during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. He did not provide more details on when or where the person was apprehended. Investigators were working to submit a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Meanwhile, the police department still seeks two others in connection with the shooting, White told reporters.

"We have good information where the other one may be, and we are in need of help on the third suspect," he said.

The shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. Monday. The Detroit Police Department received a call that a 9-year-old boy had been dropped off at Children's Hospital of Michigan with a gunshot wound, Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

His father told investigators they had been near a fish market near Gratiot Avenue and East State Fair. Officers determined the shooting unfolded at a vacant business, formerly a hookah lounge, in the 15000 block of Gratiot, Fitzgerald said.

"There were three young men that came around the corner, tried to go in," he said. "When they went inside, they engaged in gunfire. The little boy was struck in the stomach."

The second victim, a 27-year-old woman, was struck in the hip and taken to Ascension St. John Hospital, Fitzgerald said.

White said Wednesday investigators believe another person also was hit but he did not elaborate.

The 9-year-old was initially listed in critical condition after the shooting. He remained hospitalized Wednesday but was expected recover, White told reporters.

The chief denounced ongoing gun violence.

"We cannot become desensitized to it," he said. " ... This is just absolutely unacceptable. So we have to band together to ensure that we get these perps off the street."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.