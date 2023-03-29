Detroit police seek tips in Sunday fatal shooting on Woodward
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Police are asking the public for help to find the suspect who shot and killed a man Sunday on Woodward near Mack.
The shooting happened at about 2:14 a.m. in the 3900 block of Woodward Avenue, officials said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 32-year-old man was outside of a building when an unknown suspect approached him and fired multiple shots at him.
Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez