Detroit police seek tips in Sunday fatal shooting on Woodward

Police are asking the public for help to find the suspect who shot and killed a man Sunday on Woodward near Mack.

The shooting happened at about 2:14 a.m. in the 3900 block of Woodward Avenue, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 32-year-old man was outside of a building when an unknown suspect approached him and fired multiple shots at him.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez