Sketch released of suspect accused in Detroit senior's sexual assault

Detroit police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with sexually assaulting an 80-year-old last weekend on the city's west side and are stepping up efforts to find him.

Authorities are working around the clock as activists and supporters canvas the neighborhood for clues, Police Chief James White told reporters Wednesday during a press conference near the scene.

"I have directed every available resource to focus specifically on this perpetrator and get this person into custody," he said. "...We are very confident that we’re going to identify him and find him. We just need a little bit more information, a little bit more help from our community."

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Memorial, investigators said.

"The suspect entered through a rear door and demanded money. The victim told him, ‘No we don’t have any money’ and started to push him out the door," Detroit police Capt. Rebecca McKay told reporters Monday. "He pulled her with him to the outside, where he sexually assaulted her."

The woman called 911 after the suspect fled the home, McKay said. He did not appear to have a weapon.

The victim's husband, who is disabled, had been home at the time and was not injured in the attack, McKay said. Police do not believe the suspect stole any items before fleeing.

Investigators believe the suspect had earlier approached the woman, asking to help her with packages, White said Wednesday.

The chief declined to provide more details on what the woman said during the incident. The "strong and amazing" longtime resident even relayed to detectives that she sought prayers for the suspect, he added. "Her emotional and mental strength was just amazing to get her through that and to help us get to where we are right now."

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven man in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-10, with dark almond brown eyes, a slim build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and matching jeans with a red, yellow and blue tag on the pocket, according to the composite sketch.

Detective have interviewed neighbors as well as checked surveillance and doorbell cameras in the quest to identify the man, who is believed to remain in the area, White said.

Several activists who joined the chief at the press conference amid the search vowed not to rest until the suspect was caught.

"These type of violations will not be tolerated," Malik Shabazz said.

Detroit City Councilman James Tate urged anyone with tips to immediately call police.

"You never know (how) that small detail that you have, that hunch that you have, can be the difference between bringing that person to justice or allowing that individual to remain out in the community only to victimize someone again," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1950. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through detroitrewards.tv.