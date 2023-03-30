Detroit man charged in fatal stabbing of roommate

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing his roommate last month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Nathaniel Alex McDuffie, 63, was arraigned through 36th District Court on second-degree murder.

He stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered, records show.

Bond was set at $750,000.

At about 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 26, Detroit police were dispatched to the home McDuffie shared with Eric Sanders, 59, in the 16520 block of Lilac, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"Upon their arrival, officers located the victim on the upper level of the home, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his right abdomen," according to the release.

Medics transported Sanders to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities allege McDuffie stabbed Sanders multiple times with a knife during an argument before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested Wednesday.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday before Judge William McConico.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 13, followed by a preliminary examination a week later.