Police seek tips in shooting that killed 13-year-old on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find a person of interest in a shooting earlier this month that left one teen dead and another wounded.

Investigators said they are looking for Christian Malone, 18, in connection with the fatal shooting. The incident happened at about 4:18 p.m. on March 16 in the 13900 block of Frankfort near Chalmers Street and Warren Avenue on the city's east side.

They said they believe Malone was with the suspect at the time of the shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two male victims, ages 13 and 17, were standing outside of a home when two other people approached them. An unknown suspect armed with a gun opened fire on the two teens.

The 13-year-old was fatally wounded and the older boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives said Malone was dressed completely in black during the incident. The suspect was wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on either of the two individuals or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

