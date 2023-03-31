Christine Burkette, Detroit's new digital equity director, aims to connect 90% of residents to the internet

Detroit ― Christine Burkette has tremendous goals to connect Detroiters — not just to the internet — but to prepare them for the city's future in technology-centered industries.

Burkette imagines that 30% of the city's workforce will be focused on tech-related or electronic vehicle manufacturing in the next five years with jobs like network engineering, cybersecurity, graphic design, web development and mapping out the city's network infrastructure.

"Part of having digital equity and inclusion is having the IT workforce training so that when the time is right we already have people ready to go into those positions. There's no point in offering and saying tech jobs are coming in when nobody's ready to go into them. We need our partners to help us in training, certification, job placement and internships," said Burkette, 52.

Burkette is Detroit's new director of digital equity, which means residents have affordable, reliable and abundant digital access necessary to be able to learn, get jobs and participate fully in society. The Detroit native from the Rosedale Park area worked for the last 18 years in Metro Detroit as the CEO of an IT consulting firm she started before being recruited by the mayor's office to close the digital divide. Her salary is $120,000 annually.

It's been nearly a decade since the Federal Communications Commission began pointing out Detroit's digital divide as "among the most extreme in the nation." In 2015, 38% of its residents did not have broadband at home. For low-income households, the percentage offline was a whopping 63%.

Today, it's between 35-45% that remain offline; that's nearly 300,000 people, according to data provided to the city from major corporations like AT&T and T-Mobile. However, Burkette is fact-checking it. She's coordinated an effort with the University of Chicago Data Science Institute to place computers in neighborhoods to test bandwidth and determine the data independently.

She wants a transparent process for residents to access information and resources they may need, she tells The Detroit News. "Soon, you can log on to the city of Detroit website to check your bandwidth and report it to us," Burkette said. "Residents will be able to see their district mapped out ... to dive deeper into the data and resources that are available to them nearby. The information will be bilingual and accessible for those visually impaired."

The website is expected to launch next week.

The costs of digital exclusion are high and will only get higher, she recognizes. Those who cannot get online will not be able to apply for jobs at most businesses.

"We're not the worst, but we can do better," she said. "We're one of the top tech cities and we have a lot going on here in real-time."

Of the city's $826 million in pandemic relief funds, $45 million has been allocated toward tackling the digital divide. The City Council appropriated funds for devices, internet access and technology support initiatives. There are 10 projects and initiatives receiving this funding; however, only 30% are currently in development.

A strategist, Burkette is planning for foreseeable hurdles "to not waste $1 dollar."

Burkette's plan of action

In her fifth week, Burkette has mapped out a breakdown of the city's seven districts using colorful sticky notes, which Connect 313 tech hubs already exist in those districts, each district's population, division of ethnic groups and where there are noticeable gaps. This is her strategy to determine how to make funds go the furthest they can, she said. The city's data team is working to identify low-income areas.

"This tells me where my resources need to be. We're going to take it to the next level by identifying which areas have the most K-12 students, elderly and veterans," she said.

While she's waiting for the data, she's talking about affordability, which requires partnering with Comcast, Verizon and AT&T.

"What people don't understand is that the 5G infrastructure is owned by T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T and not Comcast. My job in this role is to make sure that we have affordable, high-speed connectivity for all of our residents, whether it may be subsidized or non-subsidized," she said.

She said it's not just low-income areas that lack internet access. "Some areas like Indian Village and Sherwood Forest don't have great internet and they're not in poverty. It's just the infrastructure of our older city, like Philadelphia."

The goal is building the infrastructure for a fiber-optic network that starts on major roads like Jefferson, Michigan Avenue, Woodward, Grand River and Gratiot and then expands to the neighborhoods, Burkette said.

Phase one of her plan is a quick solution to work with current partners to offer subsidized services and make sure everyone has a device. Meanwhile, working on phase two, a rollout of fiber optics across the city, which could take two or three years.

"We can't dig up your street now, but we can offer this: We're looking at partnering with people to offer jetpacks and hot spots. What we found out is that the older residences (not age, but older built-out areas) are made of cinder block. So, regardless of whether you have high-speed internet, it's not going through cinder block," she explained. "Similarly, if you have a modem on the first floor and you live in a cinder-block home, you're not getting connectivity upstairs or downstairs."

It's not just cinder blocks. Brick and cement homes could face similar issues. She's working with city departments to determine which areas of the city were built first, and what homes were built out of and intends to start where the most issues exist.

"Now that we have an overarching plan in place, my job is to go back and put together the implementation of that and take a more strategic approach to make sure people aren't waiting three years for high-speed internet," she said.

Most Detroiters, she said, are working off of a cellphone or a tablet. The city is looking at how to subsidize the cost of laptops by reaching out to major partners like Dell and HP for support. The city has a loaner program through the Detroit Public Libraries and nonprofit Human-I-T offers gently used devices at a lower price point.

"The next step is you gotta give them tech support. We put out a (request for proposal) to build out the tech support and once we do that, we can also build out digital literacy because we have to break it down for people," Burkette said. "... In the interim as Detroit builds that out, we have Connect 313 technology hubs that are helping fill the gap."

Burkette leads a team of two others, Deputy Director Autumn Evans and Oscar Chapa, a manager who works on the data and oversees the Hope Village project, the department's first pilot testing fiber optics, health technology and smart home initiatives. The $10 million investment from pandemic relief funds kicks off this summer providing fiber access to 5,700 residents living in 2,000 homes between the Lodge and Davison Freeways, Dexter to the west and Hamilton to the east. This area had an internet outage for 45 days during the pandemic and the current lines need to be replaced, officials previously said.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield has been a longtime advocate and her district has the most technology hubs with eight. She told The News because of the disparities in the city's educational system and the number of residents living in poverty rate (more than 30% according to the census), "there's a significant gap in training residents on navigating and utilizing the technology that is becoming increasingly embedded in every facet of our lives."

Though they have not yet met, Sheffield hopes Burkette will focus on investing in the city's technology infrastructure with all programs targeting underserved populations. She plans on working closely with Burkette to ensure people have a voice in how they attempt to close the digital divide.

"While I support the tech hubs wholeheartedly, I understand that there is a population of individuals, mainly seniors, who are more disadvantaged and negatively affected by the digital divide that may not have the accessibility to visit one of the tech hubs in Detroit," Sheffield said.

Building an infrastructure for a future in tech

Looking ahead 20 years and where the city needs to be, Burkette said youth need to be exposed to tech during their K-12 education.

Of the city's 52,000 Detroit public school students, 70% of school-aged children have no internet access at home. A large percentage rely on mobile-only access, according to the University of Michigan Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning report on mapping the digital divide.

Cyrus Peñarroyo, a UM architectural professor and the principal investigator of the digital divide project, said it's easy to forget that digital experiences require a lot of physical infrastructure like routers, antennae, servers, signal towers, underground and undersea cables— and residents must situate themselves in order to join the network.

He told The News Thursday that during the pandemic, people across the country without home internet had to park outside of fast-food restaurants or closed libraries to access Wi-Fi and this was happening in Detroit well before that. Before the pandemic, reports were made to the FCC of students heading to McDonald’s not just to buy a Happy Meal, but to do their homework using the free Wi-Fi.

"Recently, we've also heard New Yorkers complaining about the sudden appearance of 5G towers in their neighborhoods. So, if physical space is critical to the functioning of the internet, then architects and urban designers could contribute to the creation of more equitable cities by radically reimagining how we integrate technology in our houses, institutions and public spaces," said Peñarroyo, who focuses on this in his design-research practice and teaching.

One challenge with addressing the digital divide is understanding who does/doesn't have access and what kinds of access people want to have. Another challenge is that technology will continue to evolve, so what is considered to be a fast connection now may seem slow in a few years, he said.

"I think the City of Detroit should continue to focus on the everyday wide-ranging experiences of its residents because that would inform how this infrastructure gets implemented," Peñarroyo said. "My hope is that Director Burkette and the City of Detroit are collaborating with people who are thinking critically about digital infrastructure in our cities (for example, grassroots organizers, activists, environmentalists, scholars, maintenance workers and technicians, and even some architects) because maybe there are models of equitable high-speed internet service provision that we haven't yet tested. I think we, collectively, need to be asking ourselves: 'What is the relationship that we want to have with digital technology moving forward, and how might internet access support our needs and aspirations as a community?' "

During the pandemic, Detroit Public Schools Community District launched a $23 million initiative to give students tablets and internet for those learning remotely to help bridge the divide. Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti was not available for comment during spring break.

Burkette previously attended Dawson Elementary, Hardy Middle and graduated from Northwestern High School. She never thought she'd be working for the city. She thought she'd be a rockstar chemist working at DuPont, but had a shift in college and fell in love with computer science.

"I'm so excited to be here with the city's teams. As we roll out initiatives, I want to make sure that residents are safe and I want the residents to work with us because it's a partnership in order to accomplish our goals," she said. "I need to know that 90% of our residents are connected and at least 60% have devices. Those are my goals."

