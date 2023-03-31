Man accused of firing at officers shot by Detroit police

A suspect is in custody after firing at officers in a patrol car Friday night on the city's west side, the police department reported.

Detroit police responded at around 7:45 p.m. to a disturbance involving a person seen with a weapon at a location on Puritan Avenue, Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters Friday night.

As two DPD officers were driving in a patrol car nearby, a young man pulled a weapon from his waistband and fired repeated rounds at the officers, Fitzgerald said.

The officers returned fire and pursued the man on foot. More gunshots were exchanged and the officers were able to find the suspect hiding in a house nearby, Fitzgerald said.

During the incident, the subject sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the nearest hospital. He was listed is in stable condition, Fitzgerald said.

No officers were injured. Michigan State Police announced they were investigating the incident.

"These officers day in and day out are just the bravest in the country," Fitzgerald said. "They engaged in being fired upon. They kept their cool and did everything they were trained to do. They followed him, they ran down, another gunfight ensued and they still had the wherewithal to set up a very strong perimeter and thankfully the suspect's in custody and he's getting medical attention he needs."