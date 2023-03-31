Person of interest in east side Detroit shooting that killed teen in custody

A person of interest wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a teen dead and another wounded is in custody, Detroit police said.

However, officials said they are still searching for the suspect who shot the two teens.

On Thursday, police said they were looking for Christian Malone, 18, a person of interest in the fatal shooting, which happened at about 4:18 p.m. on March 16 in the 13900 block of Frankfort near Chalmers Street and Warren Avenue on the city's east side.

Authorities said two male victims, ages 13 and 17, were standing outside of a home when two other people approached them. An unknown suspect armed with a gun opened fire on the two teens. The 13-year-old was fatally wounded and the older boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe Malone was with the suspect in the shooting when it happened. On Friday, they said Malone was taken into custody.

The suspect was wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on either of the two individuals or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

