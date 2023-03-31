Police investigating fatal crash on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A semi-truck accident at Gratiot Avenue and Wilfred Street early on Friday morning left two men dead, Detroit Police report.

The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. when a vehicle crashed into a semi-truck, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. Two male occupants of the vehicle are deceased and they are listed as John Does as of 7:30 a.m., Donakowski said.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and police believe the accident has been cleared.

There were reports that the crash involved a police chase but it does not appear that officers were pursuing the vehicle at the time of the accident, Donakowski said. The incident remains under investigation.

